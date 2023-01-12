A lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, Mrs. Ngozi Uzodike, has been delivered of septuplets (seven babies).

The babies comprise of two boys and five girls.

Uzodike, who works in the Department of Business Administration, was delivered of the babies at Obijackson Women and Children Hospital, Okija, on Sunday.

Unfortunately, one of the babies (a girl) has died.

The family of the lecturer is seeking funds to offset the N19 million bill they had incurred at the hospital.

Her husband, Mr. Celestine Uzodike, appealed to the Federal Government to pay the two years salary arrears owned to the new mother, and also come to their aid.

He said, “The babies came out prematurely at 26 weeks and the hospital said they will need to be placed in the intensive care unit and each of them will cost ₦3 million. One of them has died, remaining six babies, that is why they billed us like that.”