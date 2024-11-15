No cause for alarm over Lakurawa terrorist group, membership not more than 200 —Gen Laka

Major General Adamu Laka, National Coordinator of National Counter-Terrorism Centre, says there is no cause for alarm over the emergence of Lakurawa, a new terrorist group in Northwest Nigeria, as according to him, its members are not more than 200.

General Laka said the military and other security agencies under the coordination of the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu was on top of the situation and the group would be wiped out in no distant future.

Speaking on efforts towards tackling the terrorist group, he noted that, “It is true that a new wave of threats by the Lakurawa has emerged, but together, through strategic actions and unwavering public support, we can confront and overcome these threats.

“Since the emergence of this unwholesome group, the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS and other service chiefs have met severally and concrete steps based on informed decisions have been taken to completely wipe members of this group or any other from Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.

“The members of this group are employing new tactics, exploiting technology, and seeking to disrupt our communities and lives. They aim to spread fear and division, but I am confident that, with the strength of a united community, we stand resilient and definitely will conquer them in no distant time.”

Speaking on how the group berthed in North West, Gen Laka said: “The people invited them to come and provide security against bandits. Now after providing the security for sometime, they are imposing and collecting taxes from the people which cannot happen and which will not be allowed in a sovereign country.

“The NSA is on top of the situation. President Bola Tinubu is providing everything that is needed for security agencies to root out terrorists and defeat insecurity.

“How many are they? There number is not more than between 150 to 200. It is not as bad as Nigerians are looking at it. The major thing the terrorist group is trying to do, is to spread fear and people are helping them, which Nigerians should not fall prey to.”