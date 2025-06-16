...as Gov. Makinde, Wike in Battle of Supremacy

No doubt, the battle for supremacy and control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has further weakened the party, which is already struggling to survive.

Although efforts are being made to ensure that the party regains its vibrancy as it once had, recent developments and internal crises appear to be making things increasingly difficult for the PDP, which held power at the centre in Nigeria for 16 years.

The party no longer speaks with one voice and has become completely fragmented, with recent events pointing to even more difficult times ahead. Although attempts have been made to reconcile the warring factions, tensions continue to escalate. Now, two old bedfellows have become adversaries.

Before the 2023 general elections, the crisis was between the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, then Governor of Rivers State, and former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the zoning of positions in the party, which led to the formation of the G-5 governors led by Wike. But now, the centre is no longer holding within the G-5 members.

Changing Interests

Following the Supreme Court decision over the position of the party’s Secretary—which was in dispute after Senator Samuel Anyanwu, a Wike ally and former Secretary, contested the Imo governorship election in 2024 without resigning as mandated by law—the party declared the position vacant and appointed an acting secretary, which Anyanwu challenged in court.

A recent reconciliation meeting was held in Abuja, but its resolutions have created fresh problems. Wike alleged that the party reneged on its commitment to recognize Anyanwu as the substantive Secretary until the convention scheduled for August.

Since Governor Makinde has become a key financier of the PDP and instrumental to core decisions at the party secretariat, the feud between him and Wike is no longer hidden, as their interests now diverge.

Wike’s recent outbursts indicate that the two former allies have now become arch-enemies.

Many believe their fallout stems from numerous issues, but the major cause is rooted in distrust. The two appear to have lost confidence in each other and no longer hesitate to show publicly that they have parted ways and are pursuing different political agendas.

Makinde’s camp and other top members believe Wike can no longer be trusted, especially given his ministerial appointment and open support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term bid. On the other hand, Wike accuses Makinde’s group of betrayal.

According to Wike, Gov. Makinde has never kept to any of the agreements reached, particularly the reinstatement of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary based on the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The first sign that the G-5 no longer enjoyed cordial relations emerged at a PDP governors’ meeting in Ibadan, where the reinstatement of Senator Anyanwu was rejected. This, Wike viewed as betrayal by the Oyo State Governor, and he did not hide his feelings.

Makinde’s decision to align with party leaders—excluding Wike—in fixing the 99th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for June 30, 2025, and scheduling the convention for August 2025 further infuriated Wike.

Convention at Stake

Wike faulted the decision and insisted that no proper convention can hold without the reinstatement of Anyanwu, who, according to him, is the only Secretary recognized by law and authorized to issue notices for meetings and handle matters concerning the party’s national secretariat.

His position has been confirmed by INEC, which still lists Anyanwu as the party’s Secretary.

However, the Makinde group argued that Wike only wanted the convention postponed to please his current boss, President Tinubu, not in the interest of the party.

Wike also rejected the move to replace Senator Anyanwu with Sunday Ude-Okoye, saying it would lead to further chaos in the party.

Although Makinde is said to be acting independently, many believe those in Atiku’s camp are fueling the rift between the two former allies for their own political gain.

Atiku’s loyalists argue that both Anyanwu and the party’s National Chairman are aligned with Wike and, by extension, President Tinubu’s interests.

Pointing Accusing Fingers

According to Wike:

“I made it clear to Governor Seyi Makinde that he was the architect of our problems, pointing out that non-adherence to agreements reached was the bane of the party, and that he was the chief culprit of this anomaly.”

“At the G-5 meeting in Lagos, we agreed to bury the hatchet and move forward. I kept my side of the bargain and withdrew all legal matters, but to my chagrin, Makinde and his group went ahead to violate every agreement reached, including orchestrating a South-East PDP leaders’ meeting to say that if Ude-Okoye was not made the substantive National Secretary, the entire South-East would pull out of the PDP.

These acts of dishonesty and lack of trust have led me to withdraw from all agreements, and I will fight on until justice is attained.”

Makinde’s Camp Fires Back

While Governor Makinde has not directly responded, his reactions have come through proxies. His Special Adviser on Federal Constituency Matters, Dare Adeleke, speaking on his behalf, accused Wike of aligning with the APC to sabotage the PDP from within.

“Nyesom Wike’s recent outbursts against the PDP leadership are undemocratic and arrogant, aimed at weakening the opposition to secure President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election,” Adeleke said.

“Governor Makinde has remained committed to the PDP, funding the party’s secretariat and working to strengthen its structures.

Wike’s accusations are baseless and a distraction from his alignment with the APC. The PDP is bigger than any individual, and Makinde’s efforts are focused on rebuilding the party for the future, not tearing it apart.”

Another dimension was added to the crisis when the PDP national secretariat was sealed off by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration, a move widely linked to Wike’s influence as FCT Minister. This action further heightened tensions within the party.

Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum said the secretariat’s sealing escalated tensions and accused the APC of sinister motives.

He stated, “NEC stands in firm resistance to the sinister plot by the Tinubu-led APC to turn Nigeria into a one-party totalitarian state.

The sealing of our national secretariat by the FCT Administration is the height of irresponsibility from this government.

If they are encouraging it, we’re not going to take it lightly. In fact, they can come and arrest all of us—we are ready for that.”

Hoping Against Hope

It is glaring that the PDP is now at war with itself, a situation that has left Senator Bukola Saraki’s Reconciliation Committee jittery. The committee is now at a crossroads, uncertain about how to manage the escalating crisis.

As it stands, the party may not be able to unify as the main opposition force for the 2027 elections, with Atiku’s planned coalition appearing to be dead on arrival.

Despite the disarray, some pioneer leaders still have hope in the party’s future.

Chief Olabode George, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees, expressed strong belief that the PDP would rebound. He said the saboteurs were now revealing themselves, and once flushed out, the party would reposition and regain strength before the 2027 elections.

He warned all factions to stop “washing our dirty clothes in public” and resolve issues internally.

He asserted that no individual can override the NEC decision regarding the June 30th meeting or the August 2025 convention.

“What the majority says is final, and neither Wike nor anyone else has the right to alter the NEC’s decision,” George said.

Also, former National Vice Chairman (South-West), Chief Eddy Olafeso, criticized Wike for insisting that Anyanwu must be retained as the party’s Secretary. He expressed confidence that, regardless of defections, the PDP would still present at least 10 governors at the national convention.

Meanwhile, public affairs analyst Elder Moses Olorode said the PDP would remain in confusion until the troublemakers are purged from the party. He blamed the party’s current woes on its leaders, particularly former President Goodluck Jonathan, for abandoning the party and failing to provide leadership after former President Olusegun Obasanjo publicly stepped away from partisan politics.