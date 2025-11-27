Ojukwu bunker, war museum set for major upgrade, expanded cultural roles

The National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the Abia State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy have reached an agreement to fully retrofit the Ojukwu Bunker and the National War Museum, both located in Umuahia, as part of efforts to revitalise major historical monuments in the state and across Nigeria.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this during an interactive session with journalists at Government House, Umuahia, while briefing on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting. He said the renovation and upgrade will modernise the iconic heritage sites, restore their physical appeal, and reposition them as leading tourist destinations in the state and the country.

Kanu noted that the initiative aligns with Governor Alex Otti’s vision to transform Abia’s cultural, historical, and creative sectors. According to him, the intervention underscores the government’s commitment to preserving history while boosting tourism potential, a move expected to create employment and stimulate business opportunities for residents.

The commissioner also announced that the state government, through the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, has lined up several events for the 2025 Christmas season. The first, a comedy festival, is scheduled for 12 December in Umuahia and will feature home-grown talents alongside notable Nigerian artists. Abia’s annual Christmas carol will hold on 20 December, part of efforts to elevate the festive atmosphere during the Yuletide.

Speaking further, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Mr Matthew Ekwuruibe, confirmed that the state is working closely with the National Commission for Museums and Monuments and the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy to finalise the Memorandum of Understanding for the retrofitting project.

He assured that work would commence soon, describing it as a fulfilment of Governor Otti’s 2023 campaign promises.

“This is one of the commitments His Excellency made during the campaign,” Ekwuruibe said. “Many of the promises in the manifesto are already being realised. We are also presenting the Abia Comedy Fest, featuring talented Abians-comedians and musicians alike.”