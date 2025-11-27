Ogun govt urges council chairmen to focus on people-oriented projects

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to grassroots development, urging local government chairmen across the state to prioritise people-oriented projects that directly improve the lives of citizens.

Abiodun made the call during the commissioning of key infrastructural projects in Ipokia Local Government Area, targeted at boosting education and stimulating socio-economic growth.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr Rotimiolu Akinlesi, the governor said the administration remained dedicated to sustainable development that would leave a lasting impact on rural communities.

“These projects, especially in the educational sector, testify to this administration’s unwavering commitment to rural transformation. Education remains the best legacy we can give our children, and I commend Hon Johnson Avoseh for prioritising it at the grassroots level,” Abiodun said.

He stressed the importance of a conducive learning environment for academic excellence and urged residents to embrace a strong maintenance culture to preserve the newly provided facilities.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman of Ipokia LGA, Hon Johnson Avoseh, said the projects reflect effective governance and democracy in action. He expressed gratitude to the state government for its support, pledging continued development across all 12 wards in the council.

“These projects show our commitment to transforming every corner of Ipokia. We are passionate about infrastructural and socio-economic advancement, and we will not relent,” Avoseh said.

Also speaking, the Head Teacher of IPLG Primary School, Mahun, Mr Olaitan Kuro, thanked the council chairman for constructing new classrooms, assuring that the facilities would be properly used and maintained.

Projects commissioned include:

Construction of 20 open market stalls with two toilet facilities at Tafa Market, Mahun Ward II

A block of three classrooms at IPLG Primary School, Akopin-Kajola, Ifonyintedo Ward

A block of three classrooms at IPLG Primary School, Mahun Ward

Renovation of two classrooms at Community Primary School, Igu, Agada Ward

Renovation of two classrooms at Community Primary School, Idabata, Agosasa Ward