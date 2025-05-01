Portable dodges jail term, pays N30,000 fine for assault conviction

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Portable, avoided a three-month jail sentence after opting to pay a N30,000 fine handed down by a Magistrate Court in Ifo, Ogun State.

The court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Babajide Ilo, found the controversial artiste guilty on two of three charges related to assault and sentenced him to three months in prison with an option of a fine.

Portable was convicted of assaulting one Osimosu Emmanuel Oluwafemi on November 18, 2022, in the Okeosa area of Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District. He was also accused of stealing musical equipment, although the court did not convict him on that count.

Police prosecutor Inspector Olumide Awoleke told the court that Portable and others at large conspired to assault the victim, actions punishable under Sections 517 and 351 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

The court ruled Portable guilty of counts one and two. He was sentenced to one month in prison with an option of N10,000 fine on the first count, and two months with a N20,000 fine option on the second.

The singer, who was first arraigned in April 2023 under charge sheet MIF/192C/2023, had previously been granted bail of N300,000 with two family-member sureties.

After missing several court dates, Portable was remanded last week but reappeared on Tuesday for sentencing, during which he paid the fine and avoided jail.