Faithia Balogun is my benefactor, instrumental to my directing career, says Adebayo

Actor and director Tope Adebayo has made a clarification on his relationship with veteran actress Fathia Balogun, refuting denying rumours of a romantic tango.

In an interview on Baba Ibe’s TV, Adebayo revealed that their bond is anchored on mutual respect and professional support, rather than romance.

He voiced disappointment at the rumours of a romance between them while may have emanated from their closeness.

Adebayo credited Balogun with helping launch his directing career, revealing that she gave him the opportunity to direct five of her movie projects when his own father doubted his abilities.

He described Balogun as a benefactor who believed in him and his work.

Adebayo further appealed to the public to stop assuming that close relationships between men and women are necessarily romantic, emphasising that some relationships are simply built on respect, trust, and mutual support.

He said: “A rumour that broke my heart was when people accused someone like me of having an affair with Aunty Faithia. Does it make any sense?

“The fact remains that, you that accused me of this and it is your mouth. The intimacy between Aunty Fathia and I, there is no one that can know how strong our bond is.

“But, I will leave you with one secret today, Fathia and I will continue to be close because she is my benefactor.

“I told my father I wanted to become a director, but he burst into laughter. He told me it was not an easy task, and that almost got me discouraged.

“Aunty Faithia was there, so she countered my dad, and said I will be the one to direct her five upcoming movie projects.

“I am telling you loud and clear that it was from this directorial debut with her projects that the world believed in my prowess, and it launched me as a director.

“It just saddens my heart that people believe because we are close that definitely we must be dating.

“Please I want to appeal with our audience to eliminate the thought that if opposite genders are close, that they are dating”.