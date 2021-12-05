The United Kingdom has also imposed a travel restriction on citizens of Nigeria amid concerns over Omicron, a new variant of Covid-19 recently detected in South Africa

UK’s Secretary of State for Health, Sajid Javid disclosed the decision via his official Twitter account.

The decision was taken following an increase in the number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the world.

The UK becomes the third country to impose a travel ban on Nigeria after Canada and Singapore.

Javid stated, “In light of the most recent data, we are taking further action to slow the incursion of the Omicron variant. From 4am on Monday, only UK/Irish citizens and residents travelling from Nigeria will be allowed entry and must isolate in a managed quarantine facility.

“And from 4am on Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test, regardless of their vaccination status.

“Vaccines remain our first line of defence— the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones. Please get vaccinated or #GetBoosted as soon as you can.”