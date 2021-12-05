A former Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, General Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi (rtd) has died, aged 81.

The Niger State Government announced late Saturday that Wushishi died on Saturday at a London hospital.

The late general was the chief of army staff in the Second Republic during the Shehu Shagari presidency.

Mary Noel-Berje, media aide to the Niger governor, in the statement said Governor Abubakar Bello sympathised with the people of Wushishi Local Government Area, Kontagora Emirate and the entire people of Niger State over the death of the elder statesman.

She said the state government is working with his family to make arrangements for funeral prayers.

Ms Noel-Berje said the governor described late Mr Wushishi as a perfect gentleman, father, soldier and administrator.

The governor said the government and people of Niger State are saddened by the demise of the former army chief who coordinated the activities of elder statesmen in the state and made immense contributions to the peace, growth and development of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The official said the late general is survived by his wife, Kande Wushishi, and seven children – 4 men and 3 women – including the former commissioner for investment in the last administration in Niger State, Kabiru Wushishi.

Late Mr Wushishi was born on January 1, 1940, in Wushishi, Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State. He attended Wushishi junior primary school from 1947 to 1950, Paiko junior primary school from 1951 to 1952 and Minna senior primary school from 1953 to 1954.

Wushishi was at the Bida Provincial Secondary School between 1955 and 1960, Mons Officer Cadet School Aldershot United Kingdom (UK) from 1961 to 1962 after which he proceeded to Nigerian Military Training College in 1963, Staff College Camberly UK in 1972 and US Army War College 1978 to 1979.

The deceased became a Commissioned Regular Officer in 1962, he was platoon commander 1962 to 1964, Battalion Adjutant General in 1968 to 1969, sector commander from 1969 to 1971, deputy commander school of infantry from 1972 to 1975, federal commissioner for industries in 1975, General Officer Commanding, 4 Infantry Division Nigerian Army Staff College Jaji in 1979, Chief of Army Staff in 1981 and later promoted to lieutenant general, the rank he was until he retired from the Nigerian Army.

He received several honours and awards including Commander of the Order of the Niger (CFR) in 1981. He was decorated with Republic Medal (RM), Defence Service Medal (DSM), Nigerian Crisis Medal, National Service Medal, and the United Nations Medal for service in Congo, then Zaire, in 1961.