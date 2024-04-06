Connect with us

Police appoint deputy FPRO, state PPROs
Published

53 mins ago

on

Olukayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police, has approved the posting of dedicated Police Public Relations Officers and Deputy Public Relations Officer at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

These appointments, the Force Headquarters said were meant to strengthen community engagement and strategic communication.

Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced this in a statement on Saturday.

“The newly posted officers and their respective portfolios include CSP Isuku Victor Edailokun as Deputy Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja; DSP Ukandu Joshua to PPRO Ebonyi; ASP Buhari Abdullahi to PPRO Gombe; ASP John Timfon to PPRO Akwa-Ibom; and ASP Hundeyin Isaac Sewanu to PPRO Ports Authority Police (Western) Lagos,” the statement said.

“The Inspector General of Police hereby reiterates his commitment to standardising and repositioning the Force in line with his vision statement while wishing the newly posted officers success in their new roles.”

Adejobi stated that the newly posted officers have been “tasked to be professional in their dealings and foster unalloyed relationships with members of the public.”

