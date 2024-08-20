Terrorists have killed four military personnel in an ambush attack on troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Bachaka Kurya Forest, Gudu Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, who confirmed the incident in a statement released in Abuja on Monday, said the ambush took place near the Nigeria-Niger border.

The statement said in the ensuing gun battle , several terrorists were killed, and troops recovered weapons and ammunition.

News continues after this Advertisement

“The corpses of the killed terrorist reveal that it was perpetrated by a terror group from Niger Republic known a Lakurawa. Sadly, 4 of own personnel were killed in the encounter,” he said.

“The remaining of the terror group escaped into Niger Republic. Troops are however in pursuit to find and destroy the terrorist.”

Gunmen kill four policemen in Enugu

In a related development, four policemen have been killed by gunmen who attacked popular Four Corner Junction, Ozalla, in Nkanu West LGA in Enugu State.

A source who spoke to newsmen said the policemen were conducting a stop-and-search at a checkpoint when the gunmen opened fire on them.

A social media user who posted a video of the incident wrote: “Policemen just lost their lives at four corner junction, Enugu state…the Expressway that leads to Imo, Abia state from Enugu.”

The Police Public Relations Officer for Enugu State, DSP Daniel Nduke, has yet to react to the incident.

Meanwhile, Frank Nweke, a former Information Minister and 2023 All Progressives Grand Alliance governorship candidate, condemned the attack, describing it as an act of wickedness.

In a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, Dr Nweke said, “Earlier today, the Ozalla community in Nkanu West LGA, Enugu, experienced the terror of so-called unknown gunmen who attacked policemen on checkpoint duty at the Four Corner Junction along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway. Their patrol vehicle was also destroyed by fire.

“I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased and the men and officers of the Enugu Police Command. It is unacceptable for anyone to die in such a brutal manner while simply performing their duty to protect citizens and maintain public order.”

News continues after this Advertisement