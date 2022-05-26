Terrorists ambush PDP delegates in Niger, kill three

Three delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been killed in an ambush by terrorists at Mariga local government area of Niger State

Chairman of Niger PDP Electoral panel and Bayelsa Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, announced this during the primaries when the local government delegates were called to cast their votes.

According to him, the victims were part of the 13 delegates from the local government area returning home to obtain their means of identification to enable them vote in the PDP governorship primaries based on demand by aspirants.

It was gathered that the victims, two women and a man, were killed during an ambush by the terrorists.