Ikechi Emenike declared winner of Abia APC governorship primary

Ikechi Emenike has been the declared winner of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Abia State for the 2023 general elections.

This is according to the results announced by Dr Bob Uwaga, the Returning Officer for the election.

According to the results, Emenike polled 672 votes to defeat his closest rival, Hon. Emeka Atuma polled 150 votes in the primary held in Umuahia,

Others include Prince Paul Ikonne, 22, Chief Daniel Eke, 16, Dr Alex Otti, 14, Obinna Oriaku, 12, and Dr Uche Ogah, 6 votes.

Emenike will face PDP standard-bearer, Prof. Uche Eleazar Ikonne who emerged on Wednesday, among others.

The election that produced him, was however, marred by rancour.

Midway into the election, Hon Emeka Atuma, Dr Uche Ogah, Obinna Oriaku and Prince Paul Ikonne protested the electoral process used, indirect instead of the direct election process.

Addressing the press jointly at the venue, Dr Uche Ogah, Obinna Oriaku and Prince Paul Ikonne rejected the use of indirect process stating that the party at the national level had instructed that direct process be used.

Earlier in the morning prior to the primary, Chief Daniel Eke had in a press conference expressed his dissatisfaction over the process.

He said as an aspirant, he was kept in the dark about the details of the primary, assuring he would take it up with the party Headquarters.

In his acceptance speech after the primary, the winner, Ikechi Emenike said his victory is the “first step towards liberating Abia.

“It has been a long torturous journey. This is the beginning of the beginning. Now is not the time to sit on the fence.

“Our mission first is to rescue Abia and develop the state,” he said and assured “come May 29, 2023, there will be a bigger celebration. This is the era of development,” Emenike said.

Also speaking, the APC Abia State chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu described the process of the primary as free and fair.