JUST IN: Tinubu to Visit Benue Wednesday Amid Outcry Over Killings

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced plans to visit Benue State on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, to commiserate with families affected by the recent spate of brutal killings that have rocked the North Central state.

The president’s decision follows mounting public outrage and sharp criticism from opposition leaders over his perceived silence and inaction in the wake of renewed violence in Benue and other parts of the Middle Belt.

“I will clear my schedule and visit the people of Benue on Wednesday,” Tinubu said on Monday, according to a statement from the presidency. “What is happening in Benue is unacceptable. I grieve with the families and assure them of the federal government’s commitment to restoring peace.”

Benue has witnessed a surge in attacks in recent weeks, with the latest bloodbath occurring in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area, where armed men killed more than 100 villagers in a single night between Friday and Saturday. Many victims were burned alive or shot while attempting to flee.

This follows other recent attacks, including the killing of 20 residents in Gwer West LGA in May and dozens more in previous months across several Benue communities.

Amnesty International described the situation as a humanitarian catastrophe and called for immediate accountability and protection of civilians.

Opposition Leaders Slam Tinubu

Tinubu’s delayed response has drawn fierce criticism from major opposition figures.

Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi condemned the killings as “heartbreaking” and said the continued violence reflects “a nation repeatedly failing its own people.”

Advertisement

“The security situation in Benue demands a swift and firm federal response,” Obi said. “It’s not enough to send troops. We must address the root causes, bring justice to the victims, and stop this bloodshed once and for all.”

Similarly, former Vice President and PDP stalwart Atiku Abubakar berated Tinubu for failing to show empathy, especially while on recent trips abroad.

“You cannot keep feasting in France while innocent Nigerians are being massacred at home,” Atiku said in a statement last week. “The lives of our people must be the president’s top priority.”

Bishops, Legal Experts Demand Emergency Measures

The Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria has called on President Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Benue State to stop the killings and restore order. The bishops lamented the daily toll of lives and the displacement of thousands due to what they described as unchecked terrorism.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, also urged the federal government to fully implement existing laws banning open grazing and support state governments in enforcing security frameworks aimed at protecting rural communities.

Meanwhile, In a show of urgency, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, recently relocated to Benue to personally coordinate military operations in the affected areas. Troops have been deployed to reinforce local security and protect displaced persons.

The Nigerian Army has pledged continuous monitoring and strong troop presence to maintain stability.

President Tinubu’s scheduled visit on Wednesday is seen by many as a test of leadership and empathy. Analysts and civil society groups say the visit must go beyond a symbolic gesture and deliver tangible steps toward peace, including justice for victims, tighter security, and long-term solutions to recurring farmer-herder and communal clashes in the region.

Advertisement

As the nation watches closely, the people of Benue are hoping for more than promises—they are demanding protection, justice, and the right to live without fear.