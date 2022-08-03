Terrorism: Senate meets with security chiefs

The Nigerian Senate leadership is currently in a meeting with Heads of Security Agencies.

The meeting comes in the wake of the growing insecurity in the country.

The opposition lawmakers had last week threatened President Muhammadu Buhari with impeachment over the state of insecurity.

The meeting started a few minutes past 2.00 pm at the Senate Wing National Assembly Complex on Wednesday.

Some of the Senators present are the Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Wamakko; Chairman, Senate Committee on Navy, George Sekibo; and the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Abdullahi DanBaba.