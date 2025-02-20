The Senate on Wednesday summoned intelligence chiefs to look into allegations made by United States Congressman Perry Scott that the United States Agency for International Development has been sponsoring terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram.

The resolution followed an Order of Urgent National Security raised under Order 41 by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District.

Ndume implored the Senate not to take the revelation lightly but to view it with all seriousness it deserves, given the devastation caused by terrorists, particularly Boko Haram. He stressed that a thorough investigation would end speculation about how non-state actors have managed to survive over the years.

The heads of security and intelligence agencies summoned by the Senate include the National Intelligence Agency, the Defence Intelligence Agency, the Department of State Services, and the National Security Adviser.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio supported the resolution but stressed that security matters are best handled behind closed doors. He noted that intelligence chiefs would provide the Senate with a clearer perspective in a private briefing.

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), a co-sponsor of the motion, suggested an amendment saying that security chiefs should first brief senators in a closed-door session.

Ningi said, “At this point, whatever is written here is relevant. However, it is almost impossible to do justice to the issues raised in this motion in an open debate.

“We do not need an elaborate discussion on this matter; we need to be briefed by security agencies first in a closed-door session.

Advertisement

“Let’s focus on one key action — inviting the NSA, the DG of NIA, and the DSS for a confidential session with the Senate on this matter. This is their duty; this is what they are funded to do.

“With the security chiefs’ briefing, we can proceed based on the facts they provide.”