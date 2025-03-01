Temu, SHEIN’s growing popularity poses threat to Nigerian fashion brands

The increasing dominance of international e-commerce platforms Temu and SHEIN in Nigeria is raising concerns for local fashion brands, as more consumers opt for their cheaper clothing options and aggressive marketing strategies.

These platforms, known for their low prices, referral-based promotions, and constant social media advertising, have attracted a growing number of Nigerian shoppers. Many customers are drawn to the promise of free gifts when they refer friends, while others take advantage of clothing items that cost as little as ₦5,000—a stark contrast to the prices of many Nigerian fashion brands, which are often higher due to quality materials and production costs.

Social media has played a significant role in this shift, with Temu and SHEIN investing heavily in targeted ads across platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. This constant visibility has made it difficult for Nigerian brands to compete, as they often lack the financial resources for large-scale digital marketing campaigns.

As more Nigerians turn to these global platforms, many local designers are experiencing a decline in sales. The focus on fast, mass-produced fashion is drawing consumers away from homegrown brands that emphasize creativity, quality, and craftsmanship.

Industry analysts suggest that higher import duties on fast fashion could help protect Nigerian businesses, while others believe local brands need to adjust their strategies by improving their online presence, offering competitive discounts, and adopting flexible payment options.

Despite these challenges, some Nigerian fashion brands are looking for ways to adapt and stay competitive. Many are exploring more affordable product lines, loyalty programs, and stronger digital marketing strategies to attract and retain customers. Others are emphasizing the uniqueness, durability, and cultural value of their designs, hoping to appeal to consumers who appreciate quality over fast fashion trends.