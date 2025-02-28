Connect with us

Abia govt begins state-wide field study of  solid mineral deposits
Published

45 mins ago

Abia govt begins state-wide field study of  solid mineral deposits

The Abia state government, through its Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, has commenced a state-wide field study of  solid mineral deposits in the state to determine their commercial viability and quantity.

The exercise will enable relevant industries / investors  to set up in such  areas where the minerals are in commercial quantity.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu who disclosed this at Government House Umuahia, during an interactive session with journalists  noted that the state has about 17 mineral resources.

Meanwhile, the state government is having a business  understanding with  the Petroleum Technology Association Of Nigeria (PETAN)  to jointly  float an SPV, the ABTAN ENERGY LTD.

According to Commissioner Kanu, the move is to enable the  duo tap into the rich Oil and Gas Resources of the state.

Prince Kanu said that the development is aimed at consolidating the business relationship between the state government and PETAN.

He hinted that the state has about one hundred capped oil wells, stressing  that the  new deal move will provide the state government the unhindered opportunity to partake in the oil industry.

” If you recall, not too long ago, we reported that there was an agreement between the state government and PETAN. Now that move has gone a step further with the floating of this SPV that is meant to consolidate the business relationship between the state government and PETAN,” Prince Kanu stated.

On the Health sector Prince Kanu further  disclosed  the state government has  approved the upgrading of the Umunneato General Hospital to a specialist hospital after  its on-going reconstruction  and retrofitting there.

On completion, this brings to three, the number of state-owned Specialist  hospitals  in the state; with  each  located in the 3 senatorial zones of the state. The ABSUTH will  then serve Abia South, Abia Specialist Hospital,  Umuahia and its Annex at Amachara will serve Abia Central , while  Umunneato will serve Abia- North.

Prince Kanu explained  that this development is in- line with the state government’s strategic infrastructural development agenda of ensuring that every part of the state feels the impact of the development strides  of the present administration.

According to the Information boss, “This development underscores the high premium that  the state government places on the health sector.  The vision is to ensure that Abians have easy access to well equipped hospitals and affordable healthcare,

“For this upgrade, the idea is to make sure that we have referral hospitals  located in the three senatorial zones such  that people need not to travel too far to go and receive medical attention.”

The commissioner disclosed  that the ongoing retrofitting of two hundred primary health centers tagged ‘Project Ekwueme’  has achieved 55% completion with about 10 of them ready for commissioning.

The commissioner also made it clear that the World Bank Impact Primary Health Centers  project has commenced in most of the 67 primary health centres across the state, adding that the World Bank Impact project is different from the state government’s ‘Project Ekwueme’.

“This state has about 948 primary health centres and Project Ekwueme started with 200 in the 184 wards in the first phase. The second phase will commence once the 200 PHC’s are fully delivered, Kanu stated.

The commissioner  used the forum to inform members of the public, especially those who peddle falsehood in the name of opposition,  to desist from such acts  or be ready to face the full weight of the law in line with the cyber security act and data protection act of the country.

While warning that it will no longer tolerate any act of falsehood aimed at misinforming and causing mischief among the populace, Prince Kanu said the state government has nothing to hide.

