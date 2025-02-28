The Abia state government, through its Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, has commenced a state-wide field study of solid mineral deposits in the state to determine their commercial viability and quantity.

The exercise will enable relevant industries / investors to set up in such areas where the minerals are in commercial quantity.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu who disclosed this at Government House Umuahia, during an interactive session with journalists noted that the state has about 17 mineral resources.

Meanwhile, the state government is having a business understanding with the Petroleum Technology Association Of Nigeria (PETAN) to jointly float an SPV, the ABTAN ENERGY LTD.

According to Commissioner Kanu, the move is to enable the duo tap into the rich Oil and Gas Resources of the state.

Prince Kanu said that the development is aimed at consolidating the business relationship between the state government and PETAN.

He hinted that the state has about one hundred capped oil wells, stressing that the new deal move will provide the state government the unhindered opportunity to partake in the oil industry.

” If you recall, not too long ago, we reported that there was an agreement between the state government and PETAN. Now that move has gone a step further with the floating of this SPV that is meant to consolidate the business relationship between the state government and PETAN,” Prince Kanu stated.

On the Health sector Prince Kanu further disclosed the state government has approved the upgrading of the Umunneato General Hospital to a specialist hospital after its on-going reconstruction and retrofitting there.

On completion, this brings to three, the number of state-owned Specialist hospitals in the state; with each located in the 3 senatorial zones of the state. The ABSUTH will then serve Abia South, Abia Specialist Hospital, Umuahia and its Annex at Amachara will serve Abia Central , while Umunneato will serve Abia- North.

Prince Kanu explained that this development is in- line with the state government’s strategic infrastructural development agenda of ensuring that every part of the state feels the impact of the development strides of the present administration.

According to the Information boss, “This development underscores the high premium that the state government places on the health sector. The vision is to ensure that Abians have easy access to well equipped hospitals and affordable healthcare,

“For this upgrade, the idea is to make sure that we have referral hospitals located in the three senatorial zones such that people need not to travel too far to go and receive medical attention.”

The commissioner disclosed that the ongoing retrofitting of two hundred primary health centers tagged ‘Project Ekwueme’ has achieved 55% completion with about 10 of them ready for commissioning.

The commissioner also made it clear that the World Bank Impact Primary Health Centers project has commenced in most of the 67 primary health centres across the state, adding that the World Bank Impact project is different from the state government’s ‘Project Ekwueme’.

“This state has about 948 primary health centres and Project Ekwueme started with 200 in the 184 wards in the first phase. The second phase will commence once the 200 PHC’s are fully delivered, Kanu stated.

The commissioner used the forum to inform members of the public, especially those who peddle falsehood in the name of opposition, to desist from such acts or be ready to face the full weight of the law in line with the cyber security act and data protection act of the country.

While warning that it will no longer tolerate any act of falsehood aimed at misinforming and causing mischief among the populace, Prince Kanu said the state government has nothing to hide.