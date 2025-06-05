Tems Wins Big as Billboard Celebrates African Music in London

Connect with us

Advertisement

Ruby Ojiakor Defends Decision to Wed in Husband's Church

Speed Darlington responds to NAPTIP over viral video, offers to appear June 26

Inside Igbo Culture: Traditional Materials and Their Meanings

Another May, Another Milestone: Nigerian Entertainment sector's unstoppable rise

Inside Nigeria's Social Media Storm: Arrests, Scandals, Key Social Media Moments in Nigeria 

Igbo traditional fashion making bold statement in modern events

Halle Bailey Gets Legal Protection Against Ex-Boyfriend DDG Over Abuse Claims

OGTV Broadcaster Bukola Agbakaizu Slumps, Dies at 52

Actress Jumoke George cries out over homelessness, failing health, missing child

Nigerian singer Tems has been honoured with the Diamond Award at Billboard’s first-ever Global Power Players event held in London. The award recognises her growing impact on the global music scene and her role in promoting African music.

Tems expressed gratitude to Billboard for supporting African music and culture. “Being African and a musician is a whole new world,” she said. “Billboard has been so supportive of not just African music but the whole scene and the culture.”

She added that African music is reaching new heights worldwide and praised Billboard for helping push it forward. “This has been a really great honour,” she noted.

The event also celebrated other major names in music. Sir Elton John received the Creators’ Champion Award, and Ghazi Shami, founder of EMPIRE, was presented with the Clive Davis Visionary Award by Nigerian artist Olamide.

The night also marked the launch of Billboard’s UK Power Players chart, highlighting influential figures in the UK music industry.

