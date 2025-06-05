Tems Wins Big as Billboard Celebrates African Music in London

Nigerian singer Tems has been honoured with the Diamond Award at Billboard’s first-ever Global Power Players event held in London. The award recognises her growing impact on the global music scene and her role in promoting African music.

Tems expressed gratitude to Billboard for supporting African music and culture. “Being African and a musician is a whole new world,” she said. “Billboard has been so supportive of not just African music but the whole scene and the culture.”

She added that African music is reaching new heights worldwide and praised Billboard for helping push it forward. “This has been a really great honour,” she noted.

The event also celebrated other major names in music. Sir Elton John received the Creators’ Champion Award, and Ghazi Shami, founder of EMPIRE, was presented with the Clive Davis Visionary Award by Nigerian artist Olamide.

The night also marked the launch of Billboard’s UK Power Players chart, highlighting influential figures in the UK music industry.