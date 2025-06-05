Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has responded to criticism over her decision to hold her wedding at St Philips Anglican Church, the church of her husband, Moc Madu.

In a post on Instagram, Ruby said she chose to marry in her husband’s church because she respects him as the head of their family. She wrote, “As for me, I wedded in my husband’s church, because he married me in full and he’s the head of the family.”

She also addressed those who believe weddings should be held in the woman’s church. “For those of you saying it’s wrong, that it’s supposed to be in the woman’s church, please, when it gets to your turn, you can do as it pleases you,” she said.

Ruby expressed deep love and respect for her husband, calling him her king. “My King I love, adore and respect so much,” she wrote. She also shared that their union is more than just a wedding—“LOVE STORY WRITTEN IN HEAVEN. TWO HEARTS… ONE SOUL.”

She asked people to stop dragging her online for her personal choice. “God bless you all and stop dragging me unnecessarily,” she said.

The wedding, which happened over the weekend, was a star-studded celebration, with several Nollywood stars in attendance. Ruby had earlier warned critics ahead of the big day, saying she wanted peace and joy on her special day.