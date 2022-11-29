I didn't come here to uphold beliefs about God — Tems

Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, Nigerian singer, has informed her followers that she is not their christian saviour, neither is she trying to uphold their beliefs about God.

Tems who stated this via her Twitter page on Tuesday, noted that she is who she is and not trying to impress anyone.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but I am not your Christian saviour. I didn’t come here to uphold your beliefs about God,” she wrote.

“I will not fit into this box you try to put me in. I won’t satisfy you in that area. Please find the person that will or ask yourself why you care.

“I don’t brag because I’m not playing the same game. I don’t need to brag. I am who I am, whether you know it or not. It is the house that is built on the solid rock that will withstand the storm. I’m trying to impress myself, not you.”