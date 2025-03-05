Tantalizers Plc has officially announced its expansion into Nigeria’s blue economy sector with the acquisition of 10 fully equipped modern trawlers and the signing of a landmark partnership agreement with a renowned US-based marine Group and Consortium led by Mr. Charles Quinn, the Consortium Chairman.

This strategic move is in line with Tantalizers’ ongoing diversification strategy aimed at leveraging new growth opportunities across critical sectors of the Nigerian economy, according to a statement.

The acquisition of the 10 trawlers, fitted with modern technology to support deep-sea fishing operations, marks a significant milestone in the company’s entry into the Blue Economy Space — a sector increasingly recognized globally as a major driver of sustainable economic development. These vessels by the MOU executed between Tantalizers Plc and the Consortium is scheduled to be delivered to Nigeria from their current base in Honduras and New Bedford, USA by May 2025. The emerging Tantalizers’ subsidiary, Tantalizers Fisheries Limited will deploy the trawlers to boost commercial fishing operations and enhance Nigeria’s position in the global seafood value chain.

In furtherance of this bold initiative, Tantalizers Plc has formalized the strategic MOU with the American fisheries consortium, with decades of experience in sustainable fishing, seafood processing, and global distribution of prawns, shrimps, scallops among others. The MOU establishes a framework for technical collaboration, operational capacity building, and export market access, all of which will strengthen Tantalizers’ position in the evolving Nigerian Blue Economy space. The partnership will also involve technology transfer, compliance with global best practices in sustainable fishing, and adherence to international seafood processing standards, ensuring Nigerian seafood products meet global export requirements.

According to the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Tantalizers Plc, Mr. Rob Speijer, a Dutch national, who signed the MOU on behalf of the company at the signing ceremony in New Bedford, Massachusetts, USA “this acquisition and partnership will transform Tantalizers Plc into a Nigerian multinational and deepen our in-road to a fully diversified “foodtainment conglomerate” with interests spanning entertainment, quick-service restaurant chain, fisheries, seafood processing and export”

Also, Mr. Charlie Quinn, Chairman of Quinn Fisheries and Harvester Fishing based in New Bedford MA, also stated that “Nigeria has always been on our mind as a good source of protein for the American market, this partnership and delivery of initial 10 trawlers provides us with strong foot hold into the rich aquatic resources in the West African Ocean. We are super excited seeing this dream come true at Tantalizers plc”

Meanwhile, Tantalizers Plc has also commenced preparatory work for the establishment of a world-class seafood processing and cold chain facility in Nigeria to support its deep-sea fishing operations. This facility will ensure value addition, quality control, and product traceability, all of which are critical for accessing premium export markets in Europe, Asia, and North America.

The Board of Directors of Tantalizers Plc expresses its appreciation to all shareholders, partners, and stakeholders for their continued support as the company embarks on this exciting new chapter.