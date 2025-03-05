Connect with us

Abia state govt to commence waste recycling soon
Published

3 hours ago

on

Abia State Government says having made  tremendous progress in terms of environmental sanitation and  cleanliness  of public spaces through the activities of  the state Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), it is now moving from Waste  management to waste recycling.

To this end, the government has concluded  arrangements with  a reputable recycling company to commence with the setting up of a recycling plant for waste plastics  in Aba this month.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu disclosed this at the Government House Umuahia, during  a media interaction on the outcome of this week’s state Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti.

He explained that  ASEPA’s new waste management  process entails collection of waste at the point of generation, focusing   on residential areas and business premises.

 

“ASEPA is  poised to run a hybrid that will involve central collection of waste  in places such as markets and  from some areas with high traffic, population  and of course narrow or  arterial roads.”

 

On revenue collection, Kanu hinted that ASEPA, with the assistance of the state government , is now on the verge of implementing their new tariffs and rates across the state , saying waste disposal is seen as a social service .

 

“However, the citizens will, to a reasonable extent,  bear some burden in terms of paying some tariffs for waste disposal services to make the process more viable and efficient,  Prince Kanu stated.

 

The Information boss used the forum to express the need for members of the public  to monitor the activities of scrap dealers who tamper with ASEPA buckets  as well as sought the assistance of the  public to help ASEPA and other agencies of government to monitor government’s assets against the activities of social deviants.

“We have instances of scrap dealers who steal or remove ASEPA buckets, so we need members of the public to take ownership of these assets and help in monitoring the activities of such unscrupulous individuals in the society.

“They also need to be wary of some criminals and members of a  syndicate who defraud members of the public in the name of being ASEPA  revenue agents.

“We are, however, encouraging members of the public to report  suspected cases of extortion of people to the Harmonized Task  Force and other law enforcement agencies,” Prince Kanu stated.

On Education, Commissioner Kanu stated that the planned movement of the  Law faculty of Abia State University (ABSU), from the temporary Umuahia campus  back to Uturu will commence by the end of this first semester.

“The new session  and first semester commenced  on the 3rd of March, 2025 and  will end about the end of June this year.

“The  earlier planned movement was hampered by a number of reasons, ranging from  students  examinations  to issues of processes, procedures  and  logistics. Of course, the  Umuahia campus  also had some accreditation matters  to deal with  before the movement to Uturu,” he said.

“So as a right thinking government and one that listens to it’s citizens, the government  allowed the Umuahia campus to deal with some of these issues while engaging in infrastructural  upgrade   needed to  make the movement, back to Uturu, seamless and worthwhile.”

Prince Kanu further said that the University admitted  about 6,246 fresh students into the first year.

“That is a 48% increase over last year’s figure of 4,196. Interestingly, the quotas for Law, Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing sciences were not exceeded: a situation that speaks to the new culture of governance and administrative discipline  currently obtainable  across government institutions in Abia state,” Prince Kanu stated.

He reiterated that the state government’s compulsory education policy is up- and- running and is being implemented  across the length and breath of the state.

Prince Kanu reiterated that pupils in  primary schools and students  in  the junior secondary are not supposed to pay any type of fees including  PTA fees, sports fees, among others.

He said that the  Heads of schools and Principals are being paid monthly imprest to run their schools .

The commissioner  also announced that the date for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the ongoing teachers recruitment exercise would now hold on the 6th and 7th of March instead of the 5th and 6th earlier announced.

In terms of road infrastructure, Kanu declared that the State government has continued  to record visible achievements , revealing that a total of 28 contract projects are ongoing while there are over 40 direct labour reconstruction and maintenance works going on across the state.

Contributing, the commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Elder Goodluck Ubochi explained  that the essence of the shift  in date by one  day for the Computer- Based-Test  was to enable government fix some  of the challenges noticed, especially,  in locating CBT centres across the state.

He said that  there would be 2 CBT centres in each of the three senatorial zones , adding that  government wants to use this week to fix the challenges observed; including identification of CBT centres where the candidates would take the exams.

Answering questions from newsmen, the  General Manager of ASEPA, Mr Ogbonnia Okereke said the agency and Ministry of Environment are collaborating to deliver on state  government’s mandate of keeping Abia environment clean and healthy.

 

He said that a big recycling company is setting up a plastic recycling plant in Aba which would be commissioned during the 2025 World Recycling Day holding on the 18th of March 2025.

He said the state government is partnering  many organizations to set up similar processing and recycling plants in the state.

“We started with  waste collection. But now,  we want to move into the next level  of recycling waste. We are moving from a linear economy to circular economy in the area of waste management.

” We are in talks with different groups, different organisations to discuss how they  can partner with us in these areas,” Mazi Okereke stated.

The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof. Uche Emeh Uche and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr.  Ferdinand Ekeoma were present at the media interaction.

 

