Connect with us

Business

NASCON posts N2 dividend, as profit after tax rises by 14% in FY 2024
Advertisement

Business

FirstBank performs groundbreaking ceremony for its new state-of-the-art headquarters at Eko Atlantic 

Business

Abia state govt to commence waste recycling soon

Business

Tantalizers Plc embarks on blue economy expansion

Business

Tinubu appoints Babatunde Ogunjimi as Accountant General of the Federation 

Business

Court fixes May 28 for trial of MTN CEO, Karl Toriola, others over alleged contract breach

Business

Dangote, NNPCL petrol price war: Further price drop likely from now till June — Rewane

Business

Telecoms subscriptions hit 169.3m; MTN, Airtel drive growth

Business

Nigeria accounts for 8 percent of Africa’s debt – Afreximbank

Business

PenCom inaugurates committee to regulate interest free pensions

Business

NASCON posts N2 dividend, as profit after tax rises by 14% in FY 2024

Published

4 hours ago

on

NASCON posts N2 dividend, as profit after tax rises by 14% in FY 2024

 

Nascon Allied Industries Plc has declared dividend of N2 to its shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2024. The dividend pay-out represents 100% increase from N1 dividend declared the previous year.

The Company reported revenue of N120.387 billion for the 12 months period, up by 49% from N80.828 billion.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 14% to N15.584 billion from N13.728 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of the Company stands at N5.77.

At the share price of N41.80, the P/E ratio of NASCON stands at 7.24x with earnings yield of 13.80%.

Commenting on the result, the Managing Director of Nascon Allied Industries Plc, Thabo Mabe stated thus:

“I am pleased to present our financial results for the year, which highlight our Company’s resilience and strategic effectiveness.

Our revenue increased by an impressive 49% to ₦120.4 billion, which reflects our robust market performance and strategic initiatives. Despite a challenging economic environment, we achieved a 25% increase in gross profit, totaling ₦55.5 billion. Our EBITDA saw growth of 19% to ₦27.4 billion, resulting in a 23% EBITDA margin, which is an encouraging sign of our operational efficiency.

Advertisement

We experienced a 15% increase in profit before tax, amounting to ₦23.6 billion, and our profit after tax grew by 14% to ₦15.6 billion. Consequently, earnings per share also rose by 11%, now standing at ₦5.77. Our total assets increased by 20%, reaching ₦78.5 billion, providing a strong foundation for volume growth.

Therefore, we are pleased to propose a 100% increment in the dividend to N2.00, as a testament to our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders.

Additionally, we are delighted to announce that the Board of Directors of Nascon Allied Industries Plc has approved Mrs. Aderemi Saka as the Deputy Managing Director of Nascon with effect from 26 February 2025. We believe that Mrs. Saka’s extensive experience and leadership will further strengthen our management team and drive our future growth.

Our team is dedicated to navigating the dynamic business environment and positioning the company for long-term success. Thank you for your continued support and confidence in our company. We look forward to building on our successes in the years to come”.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (205) #Boko Haram (133) #UBA (167) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (324) Alex Otti (507) Aliko Dangote (87) Atiku Abubakar (294) Babajide Sanwo-olu (172) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (816) Buhari (145) CBN (506) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (132) Dapo Abiodun (140) dollar (137) EFCC (137) Fidelity Bank (99) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (350) Godwin Emefiele (242) GTBank (181) INEC (98) IPOB (121) Labour Party (136) Muhammadu Buhari (233) naira (162) NGX (125) Nigeria (125) Nnamdi Kanu (155) NNPC (190) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (253) Olusegun Obasanjo (121) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (172) Peter Obi (573) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (88) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (231)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement