The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, has said that all kidnapped victims must be reunited with their families before resumption of operations on the Abuja- Kaduna route could be allowed.

Sambo said this during a familiarisation visit to the Idu and Kubwa train stations in Abuja.

He said normal train services would be restored on the route after appropriate technology must have been installed on trains.

“First and foremost, it is very important to get those Nigerians that were kidnapped reunited with their families, otherwise it will be seen as if the government is not sensitive.

“Whereas the government is not only sensitive, but the government is doing everything it can to make sure that those who have been affected by this unfortunate incident are reunited with their families.

“Secondly, you must put in place adequate security and infrastructure to protect and prevent all forms of threats that are possible and leave what you cannot do to God.

“So, we are trying to deploy the best technology available anywhere in the world. That has served very well for us in other jurisdictions, which we believe can also serve us very well here in Nigeria.”

Gunmen had attacked a train on its way to Kaduna from Abuja in March, kidnapping and injuring many travellers.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended train services on the route following the incident.

Speaking during the visit, Sambo said there was need to ensure that necessary measures are taken to avoid a recurrence of the March 28 tragedy.

According to him, everything humanly possible must be done to divert an attack of such nature.

The minister added that the government was making efforts to acquire explosion sensors that would detect and eliminate threats on the tracks.

“To save the lives of Nigerians is the priority of the government, the best way to travel, as far as I’m concerned, is by train,” Sambo said.

He added that arrangements were being made to ensure the maintenance of existing facilities at the stations.