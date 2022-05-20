Tambuwal eases curfew in Sokoto, bans processions indefinitely

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has eased the curfew declared in the state over the murder of Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College over alleged blasphemy.

Tambuwal’s decision was announced in a statement issued on Friday by Isah Bajini Galadanci, the information commissioner.

The governor had on May 13, imposed a curfew after in the aftermath of Deborah’s killing by a mob of her fellow students on May 12.

Video clips showing how the female student was stoned and beaten with sticks before being set ablaze went viral on social media.

The incident sparked outrage and condemnation across the country and the police command in Sokoto, subsequently, arrested two suspects in connection with the killing.

Angered by the arrest, some residents staged a protest demanding the release of the suspects, an incident that snowballed into unrest in the state, prompting the governor to impose a curfew.

While announcing the return to status quo, the governor also placed a ban on all forms of processions in the state until further notice.

“Acting on enabling powers under section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, section 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act and section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, the Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto has after due consultations, lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis with immediate effect,” the statement reads.

“The governor has urged the general public to be law abiding and remain peaceful at all times stressing the need for peaceful co-existence amongst the people in the state.

“He reiterated the need for peace as the necessary foundation for any meaningful development.

“The government has, however, banned all forms of processions in the state until further notice

“Governor Aminu Tambuwal thanked people in the state for their understanding in complying with the curfew.”