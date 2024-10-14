System transition forces GTBank to delay opening of branches by four hours

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, the parent company of GTBank, earlier on Monday, announced that the transition to a new suite of Finacle Core Banking Application Systems “has taken a little longer than planned.”

Customers of the bank had in the early hours of Monday, faced difficulties accessing their fund for transactions.

The bank in a statement to customers said the opening of branches originally billed for 9am, had been further shifted to 12 pm.

It requested customers’ patience, understanding continued support during this transition period. For those requiring assistance, the bank encouraged customers to reach out to their contact centre.

“Dear Customer,

Following our recent notification on the transition to a new and robust suite of Finacle Core Banking Application Systems, we would like to update you that this transition has taken a little longer than planned

“As a result, all Banking Channels, including our Branches, originally scheduled to reopen at 9:00 a.m will now open at 12.00 noon today.

“We understand that you rely on our services to carry out important financial transactions, and we apologize for every inconvenience this disruption to our banking services might cause you.

“We ask for your continued support as we complete this transition.

“If you require any assistance, you can reach our contact centre through the following Touchpoints:

Advertisement

“GTConnect: +234 700482666328, +2348029002900, +234 8039003900, +2348139856000, +234 201 9080000, +234 201 4480000

WhatsApp: +234 9040002900

Email: [email protected]”