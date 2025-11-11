Sylva accuses EFCC of political persecution, says he will return to clear his name

Connect with us

Former minister of state for petroleum resources, Timipre Sylva, has dismissed the move by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to declare him wanted, describing it as part of a coordinated political campaign to smear his reputation.

The EFCC had on Monday alleged that Sylva was involved in the dishonest conversion of $14.8 million reportedly invested by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) in Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited, urging the public to provide information on his whereabouts.

But in a statement released on his behalf by his media aide, Julius Bokoru, Sylva faulted the commission for going public without issuing any formal invitation or notice to him. He said the announcement appeared calculated to provoke public hostility.

“It is curious that a matter once whispered in political corridors has now been repackaged as a financial allegation,” Sylva said. “There was no prior communication, no official summons, no due process — just a sudden public declaration designed to inflame sentiment and manufacture suspicion.”

Sylva said the allegations were the latest in a pattern of actions by political rivals who “fear his continued relevance” and are intent on damaging his credibility.

He insisted that the refinery project referenced by the EFCC was lawful and properly documented.

“I have not diverted any funds. The project is legitimate, transparent and verifiable. My hands are clean,” he said.

Sylva, who is currently in the United Kingdom for medical treatment, said he would honour the EFCC’s invitation upon his return.

He urged his supporters to remain calm, adding that “truth, though sometimes delayed, remains undefeated.”

The development follows recent military raids on his residences in Abuja and Bayelsa, which Sylva also previously described as politically motivated.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

