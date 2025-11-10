EFCC declares Timipre Sylva wanted over alleged $14.8m fraud as coup plot controversy lingers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and ex-Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, wanted over an alleged conspiracy and dishonest conversion of $14.8 million belonging to the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The EFCC, in a notice signed by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the funds were part of the capital injected into Atlantic International Refinery and Petrochemical Limited for the construction of a refinery.

According to the Commission, the declaration follows a warrant issued on November 6, 2025, by the Lagos State High Court.

“The public is hereby notified that Timipre Sylva, a former Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, and former Governor of Bayelsa State, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Conspiracy and Dishonest Conversion of $14,859,257,” the notice read.

The EFCC urged anyone with useful information on his whereabouts to contact its offices nationwide or report to the nearest police station or security agency.

Sylva, 61, hails from Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Coup plot allegation forms backdrop

The declaration comes amid ongoing public controversy surrounding reports linking Sylva to an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu, an allegation Sylva has strongly denied.

Last week, military investigators reportedly questioned the managing director of a Federal Government agency over alleged transfers of funds to Sylva said to be connected to the purported plot. Security operatives also allegedly raided Sylva’s Abuja residence, causing damage to the property.

However, Sylva’s media aide, Julius Bokoru, described the coup reports as “baseless, mischievous and politically motivated,” claiming they were being circulated by politicians ahead of the 2027 elections.

Bokoru said Sylva was outside the country for medical checks and a scheduled professional engagement, insisting his absence had “no connection with any alleged plot.”

He also maintained that Sylva remains a “committed democrat” who has openly supported President Tinubu’s administration, including mobilising APC structures in Bayelsa to endorse the President.

The Defence Headquarters has previously dismissed rumours of a coup, saying there was no credible evidence of any plot.

Previous legal troubles

Sylva served as governor of Bayelsa State from 2007 to 2012 and later as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources under former President Muhammadu Buhari. He has faced past investigative inquiries relating to public funds and asset declarations, though some earlier cases were withdrawn or struck out.