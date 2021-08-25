Suspected herders have killed at least 36 individuals in an attack on Yelwa-Zangam community, behind the University of Jos, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Eyewitnesses in the community said the armed men invaded the community at about 9pm on Tuesday and raided for hours without help from security agents.

The herders were said to to have shot, killed and maimed everyone in sight, while razing homes.

They also destroyed a bridge leading to the community thereby preventing possible access before launching the attacks.

An entire family was burnt alive in their homes while others that attempted to run into nearby bush were shot. Several persons sustained gunshot wounds and are being treated in the hospitals.

Yelwa-zangam community is dominated by Christian Anagutta natives.

Efforts are still ongoing to recover bodies of those killed still in the bushes.

The attack appears to be a retaliation for the killing of about 27 Muslim travellers in the area few days ago, an incident that had followed weeks of sustained carnage on communities in Jos North by suspected herdsmen.