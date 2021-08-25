Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has assured that military officers killed when terrorists attacked Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna on Tuesday will not die in vain.

This is just as the president noted that the attack, rather than dampen the morale of the country’s armed forces, will strengthen their determination to make a decisive end of criminality in the country.

President Buhari noted that the attack, which led to loss of lives, came at a time that the military had put insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other types of criminals on the retreat.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Wednesday, said “the heinous action would accelerate the total uprooting of evil in the polity, which members of the Armed Forces are solidly resolved to accomplish in the shortest possible time.”

While commiserating with the families who lost their loved ones, and praying God to comfort them,” President Buhari vowed that the deceased would not die in vain, as the degenerate act would have consequences that will eventually clean the country of vermin, and emancipate the polity from deliberate, targeted and contrived atrocious acts.”

The President thanked.”all Nigerians who value and appreciate the efforts of our military, and urges those playing hateful politics with the dastardly act to desist.”

He noted that rather than recriminations, “this is the time for all patriots and people of goodwill to support and encourage those who are in the vanguard of the battle against wickedness in the land.”