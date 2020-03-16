By OBINNA EZUGWU

The suspected case of Coronavirus in Enugu, a 70-year-old woman who developed fever-like symptoms after returning from the United Kingdom, has tested negative.

Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health who announced the outcome of the test on Sunday, asked residents to go about their normal businesses.

“The Enugu State Ministry of Health hereby inform the general public that we have received the result of the investigation sent to IRUA Specialist Hospital which is further corroborated by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as NEGATIVE,” the statement read.

“We hereby enjoin the general public to go about their normal business however to remain alert and vigilant observing basic personal health hygiene.”