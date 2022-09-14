By Ori Martins

It was all shocks as President Muhammadu Buhari heaped plaudits and praises on Governor Hope Uzodimma during his presidential visit to Imo State on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Buhari said Uzodimma has done well and noted that other governors in the country would be afraid of inviting him to their states to commission projects.

Buhari made this assertion in his address at the Banquet hall of Imo State Government House, Owerri, after commissioning; the Owerri-Orlu Road, Owerri-Okigwe Road (Phase 1), and the renovated Imo House of Assembly Complex, all in Owerri.

According to him, “Having known that I have been here twice and considering my honest comment on what I saw, not what I heard, maybe they are not prepared to invite me and I don’t mind not being invited”.

On the infrastructure on ground, Buhari said., “Our administration recognizes the importance of critical infrastructure in economic development and we are determined to drive the economic development of Nigeria through the provision of vital infrastructure across the length and breadth of the country”.

The president used the opportunity to highlight some of the achievements of in the South East.

According to him; “I am therefore happy that the APC government led by Governor Hope Uzodimma is making similar infrastructural improvement in Imo State”.

Buhari commended the governor for what he called marvelous achievements. In his words, “ThIs shows that with dedication and focus, much could be achieved for the people”.

Governor Uzodimma in his address, thanked the president for his special interest in Imo State, which has made him to visit the state two times within one year.

Uzodimma noted what he described as Buhari’s achievements in the South East which he included erection of the Second Niger Bridge, uplift of Enugu Airport to an international airport, reconstruction of Aba-Umuahia-Enugu Express Road, and the Onitsha – Awka -Enugu Dual Carriage Road.

Prominent personalities present during the visit included; Deputy Governor of Imo Prof. Placid Njoku, Speaker Imo House of Assembly, Kennedy Ibe and other members of the state legislature, Secretary to Imo State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu and members of the state Expanded Executive Council, President Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor and other members Ohaneze, Ndigbo, Chairman, Imo State Council of traditional rulers, Eze Emmanuel Okeke.