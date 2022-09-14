President Muhammadu Buhari condemned as “barbaric and condemnable” the attack on the convoy of Ifeanyi Ubah, a senator representing Anambra South district, in the state on Sunday.

The president, in a release issued Wednesday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, expressed deep concern over the activities of armed groups in the South-east zone and in other parts of the country.

According to him, “We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the response to the worrisome situation by the police, the military and other security agencies.

“The nation has lost four brave policemen and other aides of the senator.

“On behalf of the government and the people, I pay homage to these security men and the aides who were brutally murdered. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this difficult time.”

President Buhari prayed for the quick recovery of the senator and all those that were injured.

He also prayed for the early return of peace and security in Anambra State and all other areas.