Supreme court nullifies Sen. Nwaoboshi’s money laundering conviction

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has overturned the conviction of Peter Nwaoboshi, a former senator representing Delta North.

In the judgment delivered on Friday, four out of five justices of the apex court held that the senator was unjustly and maliciously prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had arraigned Nwaoboshi and his two firms, including Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd and Suiming Electrical Ltd, in 2018 before Mohammed Idris, a judge who was later elevated to the court of appeal.

They were then re-arraigned before Chukwujekwu Aneke on October 5, 2018.