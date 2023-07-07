Osun: Adeleke appoints Deji Bello as DG Development Partner on Programmes

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke has approved the appointment of Engr. Deji Bello as the Director-General, Development Partners on Programmes and Projects.

The appointment, according to a letter dated July 6, 2023, was signed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye.

Engr. Bello, who is a graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), also holds a Master of Science from the United States of America. He is a native of Iwo and a former aspirant for the Ayiwola federal constituency.

The appointment letter reads as follows: “I am pleased to inform you that the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has graciously approved your appointment as the Director-General, Development Partners (Programmes and Projects) with immediate effect.

“It is hoped that this gesture will be reciprocated by ensuring that development partners are brought into the State to boost the development of the State in all ramifications.”