Supplementary polls: Ganduje leads in kano

By YUSUF MOHAMMED

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State is ahead of his main rival, Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Saturday’s supplementary governorship election in the state.

The results of eight out of the 28 local government areas where the election took place showed that Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 6,473 votes while his opponent scored 970 votes.

In the March 9 poll declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the APC polled 987, 819 the PDP had 1,014, 474 votes while the APC polled 987,819.

While the collation of votes was ongoing, an agent of the PDP raised an objection, describing the poll process as bad for democracy.

He asked if there were separate rules for different parties because the Returning Officer cancelled some votes based on the violence that marred voting in the areas where the results came from.

Details of results are as follows: Bichi LGA – APC: 1,969, PDP: 39; Bebeji LGA -APC: 205, PDP: 0; Rogo LGA – APC: 1,033, PDP: 162; Karaye LGA – APC: 1,317, PDP: 27; Rimin Gado LGA – APC: 1,463, PDP: 12; LGA: Warawa- APC: 501, PDP: 152; Rano LGA – APC: 2,337, PDP: 37;

Dambatta LGA – APC: 608, PDP:24; Takai LGA – APC: 4,221, PDP: 149; Albasu LGA – APC: 1,804, PDP: 66; Gabasawa LGA – APC: 728, PDP: 329; Minjibir LGA – APC: 2,414, PDP: 226; Wurno LGA – APC: 904, PDP: 609.

