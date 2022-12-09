Super Falcons retain 45th position in latest FIFA ranking

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have retained the 45th position in the latest Women’s ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

In the ranking which was released on Friday, the final FIFA ranking for the year 2022, the nine times African champions also maintained the number one position in the Africa ranking.

South Africa, Cameroon, Ghana and Cote d’l voire complete the top five teams on the continent.

On the global stage, World champions, United States of America retained top position on the ranking.

Germany climbed to second position, with Sweden placed on third position.

England and France complete the top five teams in the world.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking will be published on March 24 2023.