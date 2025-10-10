Connect with us

Sports

Super Eagles Keep World Cup Dream Alive with Vital 2–1 Victory Over Lesotho
Advertisement

Sports

CAF rule change boosts Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualification chances ahead of Lesotho clash 

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes football’s first billionaire – Bloomberg

Sports

Cross River set to host NUGA 2026, says Governor Otu

Sports

2026 WCQ: Nigeria handed lifeline as FIFA penalises South Africa for ineligible player

Sports

From Lagos to London: Ajagba, Itauma carry Nigeria into boxing’s elite ranks

Sports

FirstBank partners Lagos for maiden E1 Lagos GP electric powerboat championship

Sports

‘There was no match’: French football director says as Dembele, Bonmati take 2025 Ballon d’Or crowns

Sports

South Africa may forfeit 3 points as FIFA moves to take action over ineligible player in World Cup qualifier against Lesotho

Sports

BAL, Afreximbank expand partnership to empower young sports professionals in Africa

Sports

Super Eagles Keep World Cup Dream Alive with Vital 2–1 Victory Over Lesotho

Published

18 mins ago

on

Super Eagles Keep World Cup Dream Alive with Vital 2–1 Victory Over Lesotho

Nigeria’s Super Eagles boosted their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a hard-fought 2–1 win over Lesotho on Friday, a result that could prove pivotal in their campaign.

After a frustrating first half, captain William Troost-Ekong broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, coolly converting a penalty after a Lesotho defender was penalised for handball inside the box.
In-form striker Akor Adams extended the lead in the 80th minute with a composed finish after a swift attacking move, seemingly putting the Eagles in control.

However, Lesotho reduced the deficit just three minutes later through Kalake, setting up a nervy conclusion. The Super Eagles, nonetheless, held firm to claim all three points.

Despite the win, Nigeria remain in third place in Group C after Benin Republic also secured victory in their fixture to move to 17 points, three ahead of the Eagles who now have 14 points, while South Africa played a goalless draw with Zimbabwe to climb to 15 points.

With only one match left in the group, Nigeria’s destiny is still not fully in their hands.

Nigeria’s Remaining Pathways to Qualification

To secure automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup, the Super Eagles must:

1. Win their final match against Benin Republic, anything less could end their chances.

2. Hope for slip-ups from Benin Republic and South Africa in their respective final fixtures.

Advertisement

3. Improve their goal difference, as they currently trail both rivals on that front.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (147) #UBA (178) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (393) Alex Otti (605) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (341) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (987) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (101) Dapo Abiodun (183) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (130) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (166) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (297) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (143) PDP (179) Peter Obi (666) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (104) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (242)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement