Super Eagles Keep World Cup Dream Alive with Vital 2–1 Victory Over Lesotho

Nigeria’s Super Eagles boosted their chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a hard-fought 2–1 win over Lesotho on Friday, a result that could prove pivotal in their campaign.

After a frustrating first half, captain William Troost-Ekong broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, coolly converting a penalty after a Lesotho defender was penalised for handball inside the box.

In-form striker Akor Adams extended the lead in the 80th minute with a composed finish after a swift attacking move, seemingly putting the Eagles in control.

However, Lesotho reduced the deficit just three minutes later through Kalake, setting up a nervy conclusion. The Super Eagles, nonetheless, held firm to claim all three points.

Despite the win, Nigeria remain in third place in Group C after Benin Republic also secured victory in their fixture to move to 17 points, three ahead of the Eagles who now have 14 points, while South Africa played a goalless draw with Zimbabwe to climb to 15 points.

With only one match left in the group, Nigeria’s destiny is still not fully in their hands.

Nigeria’s Remaining Pathways to Qualification

To secure automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup, the Super Eagles must:

1. Win their final match against Benin Republic, anything less could end their chances.

2. Hope for slip-ups from Benin Republic and South Africa in their respective final fixtures.

Advertisement

3. Improve their goal difference, as they currently trail both rivals on that front.