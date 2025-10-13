It was a harvest of gold for Nigeria at the Africa Para Badminton Championships 2025, hosted by Nigeria, as the most populous nation on earth, topped the medals chat with 36 medals, including 10 gold, 13 silver and 13 bronze after the 6 days event came to an end on Sunday.

The event held in Abia State at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, had 12 African countries in attendance and witnessed 6 days of competitive action, with atlethes showcasing good spirit of sportsmanship and show of resilience.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, commended the athletes, officials, and delegates for making the event fascinating.

The Governor represented by the Commissioner for Sports, Mr. Nwaobilor Ananaba, said the event, with celebration of resilience and unity brought together athletes from Benin Republic, Egypt, Cameroon, Mauritius, Mozambique, Tanzania, Rwanda, DR Congo, Kenya, Mozambique, and Burkina Faso, availed participants opportunities to fly their colors, cultures, and courage to the court.

He said through the athletes’ comportment, they have written a beautiful history of inclusion through sports, one that will resonate across Africa, years to come, adding that the participants won with courage and discipline.

The Governor celebrated the winners who triumphed on merit and grace, emphasising that the experience has been a priceless blessing for Nigeria and Abia State.

He appreciated the Badminton Federation and the Badminton Confederation of Africa for their unwavering partnership and professionalism.

Governor Otti also lauded referees, Kyle Bester, PCA, CEO, Jeff Shogil, Dr. Ahmed, Radha, and all technical officials for their expertise, saying through their commitment, they have built friendship and broken borders as well as established a sporting family.

He lauded the local organizing committee, subcommittees, and countless volunteers and support staff, insisting that they are silent heroes of this success.

According to the Governor, their energy and sacrifice gave life to the championship while commending the athletes as their performance lifted spirits and reminded all that sports is one of humanity’s finest gifts, when one returns home with medals and memories.

Governor Otti noted that Abia has learned, improved, and been inspired, assuring that the State will bid to host again and surpass the efforts of the pioneer edition just as he wished athletes journey mercies back to their respective countries.

In his vote of thanks, the President, Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Mr. Francis Orbih, noted that during the championship, there was athletic excellence, courage, determination by atlethes, adding that para athletes, demonstrated that sports is a powerful expression of ability, resilience and human dignity.

He congratulated every athlete, winner and participant for their sterling performances while also commending contingents from across Africa for honoring the invitation to participate at the showpiece.

Orbih also appreciated the host authorities and the people of Abia State for their generosity, hospitality and unwavering support, adding that the State provided world-class environment for competition as well as created a home for friendship and unity among all the participating nations.

Southeastposts reports that the National Olympic Committee of Kenya occupied the second position with 11 medals — four gold, two silver and five bronze medals.

Egypt completed the top three with eight medals, including three gold, one silver and four bronze. Republic of Benin came fourth with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals, while Congo Democratic occupied the fifth position with one gold and two bronze.

Another North African country, Tunisia occupied the sixth position with one silver and one bronze, as Cameroun got six bronze medals for the seventh position.

Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, and Rwanda rounded off the top 10 with two bronze medals each while Mauritius completed the medals table with one bronze.

Southeastposts reports that Mozambique failed to win a medal among the 12 countries that participated in 19 events of the tournament that began on Oct. 7.