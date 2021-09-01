The Department of State Services (DSS), has alleged that there are plans by those it identified as subversive groups and individuals to undertake a negative media campaign against it.

DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya said in a statement on Tuesday that the plan would involve the use of fake news, propaganda, and malicious narratives through sponsored articles, among others, to undermine the organisation, NAN reported.

Afunanya noted that the DSS had steadily monitored these activities, their perpetrators and therefore wished to inform the public to disregard the emerging trends and patterns.

He pledged the commitment of the service to discharge its mandate without being distracted or silenced.

Afunanya called on those he said are engaging in deliberate efforts to run the DSS down to stop or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.