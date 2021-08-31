By Olusesan Laoye

A Yoruba group, Egbe Omo Yoruba North America (EOYNA), has insisted that nothing should happen to Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd) over his claims in a Channels TV interview that there is an attempt to Islamize Nigeria, and that some top members of Boko Haram terrorist group are serving in the government of Muhammadu Buhari.

Olawunmi, a Professor of Global Security Studies who was in military intelligence for 35 years, had in the said interview last week, alleged that there in an “intention is to Islamisze Nigeria.”

He had noted that, “Some people have this mindset to Islamize Nigeria. These people are known. They don’t mind if the economy is dead. They are are hard liners who just want to Islamize Nigeria. They look at the Taliban, for example, and they feel they can do it here.

“They don’t care if people die in the process, it’s fine as long as they dip the Quran in the Atlantic Ocean.”

Olawunmi had also argued that some of the hard liners known to the intelligence community to have links with terrorists, are now in government, further alleging that the attack on NDA had insider collaboration, while arguing that the security crisis in the country is about sociocultural issues, as according to him, “as long as you speak Hausa or Fufide you can do anything you like.”

However, following the interview, the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), invited him to appear in its office, an invitation he honoured on Tuesday.

Reacting to the invitation in a statement on Tuesday, EOYNA asked Buhari to go after those identified by Commodore Olawunmi during the interview, and not attempt to victimize him over his revelations.

In the statement signed by Durojaye Odimayo Akindutire, MD president of the group, and made available to newsmen, the group said if President Buhari wanted to fight insecurity seriously and genuinely, he should go after the sponsors of insurgency who have remained untouchable.

The Yoruba group referred to Olawunmi’s revelations that the sponsors of insurgency were well known to security agencies in the country but were being shielded by some people in authority.

According to the statement, the group described as “potent and disturbing” the revelations of the retired military officer.

The statement reads in parts: “The Kernel of what he (Olawunmi) revealed is that “the center of gravity of insecurity of all stripes in Nigeria is the sponsors”. This is what connects the Dots. And until and unless these sponsors are exposed and brought to heel, Nigeria will never know peace and will continue to regress.

“The challenge is that these sponsors are highly placed Individuals that include Governors, Senators and people in Aso Rock who are known to security personnel but are being shielded by those in Authority.

“These revelations have confirmed the worst fears of some ethnic nationalities in Nigeria that the murderous rampages of kidnappings and dispossession of lands in the Middle Belt and Southern parts of the country are part of a larger sinister Agenda of Ethnic and Radical Religious Domination of the Taliban variety being pursued by some elements in sharia north.

“If President Buhari-led Federal Government wants to tackle insecurity in Nigeria seriously and genuinely, EOYNA calls on the Federal Government under President Buhari to address the core problem identified by Comdre. Olawunmi as its center of gravity – the sponsors here in Nigeria who are well known and have been untouchable. This should be done for All Nigerians to see.”

Commending the retired military officer for the revelations, the group, cautioned that nothing adverse should happen to him and his family, saying he had exercised his right to free speech and had spoken the truth with facts for the sake of Nigeria and Nigerians.

The group also hinted that the Yorubas in the diaspora and at home are watching the development and would like to say that they are proud of Comdre Olawunmi and are ready to protect him for saying the ruth as a patriotic Nigerian.