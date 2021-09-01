Nigeria recorded another 14 deaths from Covid-19, even as 626 people tested positive for the virus across nine states and the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday.

This is according to latest figures from Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC).

The NCDC figures showed that the country’s total infections has now risen to 192,431, with fatality toll standing at 2,469.

Of the total infections, Nigeria’s total active cases stands at 11,203.

Lagos on Tuesday recorded the highest share of the day’s tally with 334 cases.

Rivers State ranks second on the log with 134 cases while Oyo, FCT, Osun and Plateau followed with 60,41,20 and 14 cases respectively.

Ogun State reported nine; Ekiti, seven; Kwara, six and Benue recorded a single case.