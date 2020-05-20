Adebayo Obajemu

Studio Press Nigeria Plc on Tuesday published its full year audited report for the year end 31 December, 2019 on the website of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

The firm reported a turnover of N10.38 billion, up by 6.65% from N N9.74 billion reported in 2018 year end.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined by 36.34% year on year as the firm reported N402.98 million in FY’19 as against the PBT of N632.993 million in 2018.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the period under review was N285.36 million, up by 5.9% when compared to the profit after tax of N269.45 million.

Earnings per share of the firm rose to 48 kobo from 45 kobo reported in Full Year 2019, implying a growth of 5.9%

With reference to the share price of N1.99, the P.E ratio of Studio Press is calculated as 4.15x with earnings yield of N24.10.