Stock market sheds N4.64trn as MOFIREIF lists on NGX

The Nigerian stock market close yet again on negative note as MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) today November 11th, 2025. MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund is traded on the NGX under the ticker symbol “MOFIREIF”. MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund is currently the 147th most valuable stock on the NGX.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization nosedived by 5.01% and 4.91% to settle at 141,327.30 points and N89.885 trillion from 148,781.90 points and N94.596 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 656 million units of shares were traded in 29,558 deals, valued at N29.4 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as only 4 stocks gained against 61 stocks that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

NCR with 9.82% growth led the gainers to close at N21.25 from the previous close of N19.35.

Berger Paints and FCMB among other gainers also grew their share prices by 2.56% and 0.96% respectively.

Percentage Loser

Academy Press, BUA CEMENT, Dangote Cement, OANDO, DEAPCAP, MTN Nigeria, TRANSCORP, VERITALS CAPITAL and CUSTODIAN shed 10.00% each of their share prices to top the losers’ chart, ahead of CADBURY, STANBIC LASACO and UPDC which dropped in share value by 9.99%, 9.97% 9.96% and 9.93% respectively.

Volume Drivers

First Holdings co traded about 68 million units of its shares in 437 deals, valued at about N2.1 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 56 million units of its shares in 1654 deals, valued at about N1.2 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 42 million units of its shares in 2063 deals, valued at about N2.3 billion.