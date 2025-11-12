Skyway Aviation names Olusegun Adejo new chief financial officer

The Board of Directors of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) has appointed Mr. Olusegun Adejo as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 1, 2025.

Mr. Adejo, a seasoned finance professional, brings more than two decades of experience across the aviation, maritime, and hospitality industries. Before his appointment, he held several key leadership and financial management positions within various subsidiaries of the SIFAX Group, where he established a strong reputation for strategic leadership and financial prudence.

According to a statement from SAHCO, Adejo’s appointment underscores the company’s determination to strengthen its financial management framework and advance its long-term growth agenda.

“The Board is confident that Mr. Adejo’s extensive industry experience and proven expertise will play a pivotal role in enhancing SAHCO’s financial performance and operational efficiency,” the statement noted.

SAHCO, a leading aviation ground handling and logistics services provider, has in recent years focused on consolidating its market leadership through digital transformation, operational excellence, and expansion of service offerings within Nigeria’s aviation sector.