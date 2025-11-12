Connect with us

Business

Skyway Aviation names Olusegun Adejo new chief financial officer
Advertisement

Business

Gov. Adeleke presents N705.79bn 2026 budget to Osun House of Assembly

Business

Abeokuta North Chairman to Empower 1,500 Market Women with Microcredit Scheme

Business

Senate approves Tinubu’s N1.15tn loan to cover 2025 budget shortfall as debt worries mount

Business

Sterling Bank partners Sunbeth Global to promote Agriculture

Business

Stock market sheds N4.64trn as MOFIREIF lists on NGX

Business

One Month to Go: MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2025 Set to Drive Investment, Integration, Inclusive Growth in W'Africa

Business

Nigeria to Open 2025 Licensing Round December 1, Prioritises Gas Development

Business

UBA backs Chad’s $30bn economic transformation plan, pledges strong financing support

Business

N1 trillion allocation claim is false APC propaganda – Adeleke’s spokesperson

Business

Skyway Aviation names Olusegun Adejo new chief financial officer

Published

2 hours ago

on

Skyway Aviation names Olusegun Adejo new chief financial officer

The Board of Directors of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) has appointed Mr. Olusegun Adejo as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 1, 2025.

Mr. Adejo, a seasoned finance professional, brings more than two decades of experience across the aviation, maritime, and hospitality industries. Before his appointment, he held several key leadership and financial management positions within various subsidiaries of the SIFAX Group, where he established a strong reputation for strategic leadership and financial prudence.

According to a statement from SAHCO, Adejo’s appointment underscores the company’s determination to strengthen its financial management framework and advance its long-term growth agenda.

“The Board is confident that Mr. Adejo’s extensive industry experience and proven expertise will play a pivotal role in enhancing SAHCO’s financial performance and operational efficiency,” the statement noted.

SAHCO, a leading aviation ground handling and logistics services provider, has in recent years focused on consolidating its market leadership through digital transformation, operational excellence, and expansion of service offerings within Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (209) #Boko Haram (147) #UBA (180) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (402) Alex Otti (613) Aliko Dangote (115) Atiku Abubakar (342) Babajide Sanwo-olu (192) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (1000) Buhari (145) CBN (517) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dangote Refinery (106) Dapo Abiodun (187) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (105) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (114) Gboyega Oyetola (362) Godwin Emefiele (245) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (126) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (132) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (172) NNPC (197) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (306) Olusegun Obasanjo (135) Osun State (143) PDP (181) Peter Obi (674) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (106) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (245)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement