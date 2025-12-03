Connect with us

Stock market rises by 1.20% on price appreciation in Dangote Cement, others
Published

26 minutes ago

on

Stock market rises by 1.20% on price appreciation in Dangote Cement, others

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Tuesday closed on a positive note, driven by 9.99% growth in the share price of Dangote Cement and 26 other stock that made the green table.

The All Share Index rose by 1.20% to close at 144,928.36 points from the previous close of 143,210.33 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.41% to close at N92.376 trillion from the previous close of N91.089 trillion, thereby gaining N1.29 trillion.

An aggregate of 606 million units of shares were traded in 14,791 deals, valued at N40 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 27 equities appreciated in their share prices against 20 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Dangote Cement led other gainers with 9.99% growth to close at N588.00 from the previous close of N534.60.

NCR and International Breweries among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.98% and 9.66% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Ikeja Hotel led other price decliners as it shed 9.92% of its share price to close at N28.60 from the previous close of N31.75.

Legend Internet and Living Trust Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.91% and 9.78% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 310 million units of its shares in 962 deals, valued at about N6.4 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 40 million units of its shares in 877 deals, valued at N2.4 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded about 38 million units of its shares in 268 deals, valued at about N725 million.

