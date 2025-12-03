Connect with us

UBA Group Lights Up Marina Lagos to Kick-Off 2025 Christmas Celebration
United Bank for Africa Plc on Monday, December 1, 2025, illuminated the Lagos Marina with thousands of bright, colourful lights and serenading carols, marking the start of its 2025 Christmas celebrations and reinforcing what has become an annual tradition across its global network.

The event had in attendance, the bank’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Oliver Alawuba, supported by deputy managing directors, top executives and some customers.

Alawuba, who gave his speech after joyous renditions by the UBA CFC Choir and the Lagos Community Gospel Choir, welcomed customers and staff to the event as he stressed the importance of the light-up ceremony as a symbol of hope for the coming year.

He said the bank’s lighting of the Marina goes beyond singing and decoration, noting the significance of the season. “We are light unto the world, creating an environment of light, of hope, of joy, an environment of love and sharing. For us, today officially marks the commencement of the Christmas season, a season of love, hope, and joy.”

He added that the ceremony also heralds acts of charity within the bank’s immediate community.

“We are beginning to share love and charity with our neighbours in this environment. Christmas is a period of gift sharing, a period of love, and a flow of charity.

This is what UBA promises, and we will reach out to our people who have been with us all through.”

Alawuba reaffirmed the bank’s pan-African commitment, saying the ceremony has evolved into a global standard for the group.

“UBA is one, everywhere. We operate in 24 countries across four continents. Whatever you see us doing here, we are doing in all our countries of presence. UBA will continue to improve our surroundings, appreciate our customers, and value our staff who have been there for us,” he stated.

