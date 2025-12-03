Global e-commerce firm Temu partners Dellyman for nationwide deliveries in Nigeria

Global e-commerce company Temu has entered into a logistics partnership with Lagos-based delivery startup Dellyman as part of its expansion into the Nigerian market. The agreement follows a pilot phase in which Dellyman executed more than 1,300 deliveries with a reported 95 per cent success rate.

Dellyman, founded in 2020, has grown into a same-day and last-mile logistics provider, recording 10,000 deliveries in November 2025 and over 300,000 cumulative deliveries to date. Its operational capacity and technology-driven platform were key factors in Temu’s decision, according to both organisations.

Under the new arrangement, Temu customers in Nigeria are expected to benefit from faster and more predictable deliveries. Dellyman’s tools for rider management, route optimisation and customer tracking were used during the pilot and will now support broader nationwide fulfilment.

Dellyman’s Founder and Chief Executive, Dare Ojo-Bello, said the partnership reflects the company’s growth trajectory and the increasing role of local logistics firms in supporting global e-commerce activity. He noted that achieving a 95 per cent success rate during the pilot underscored the startup’s capability to manage high-volume operations.

He added that the collaboration could contribute to improving perceptions of Nigeria’s logistics environment and strengthen confidence in the country’s emerging digital commerce space.

The partnership is expected to improve fulfilment efficiency in major Nigerian cities, minimise delays in last-mile delivery, and enhance user trust in cross-border online marketplaces. It also places Dellyman in a potential position of interest for other foreign retailers considering entry into the Nigerian market.