Global e-commerce firm Temu partners Dellyman for nationwide deliveries in Nigeria
Stock market rises by 1.20% on price appreciation in Dangote Cement, others

Gov Mbah presents ₦1.62tn ‘Budget of Renewed Momentum’, unveils massive plans for 2026

OAU Pro-Chancellor, eminent historian Prof. Siyan Oyeweso dies at 64

Abia set to unveil 25-year development plan, completes statewide school census

Abia Implements Mandatory Quality Testing for Building Materials

Agriculture, industry propel Nigeria’s GDP to 3.98% in Q3 2025

Babcock’s new VC Oyewole outlines vision of service, integrity as he assumes leadership

Nigerian Bourse slips back into red, sheds 0.11% amid renewed sell pressure

Top 10 Performing Stocks in November 2025

Published

30 minutes ago

on

Global e-commerce company Temu has entered into a logistics partnership with Lagos-based delivery startup Dellyman as part of its expansion into the Nigerian market. The agreement follows a pilot phase in which Dellyman executed more than 1,300 deliveries with a reported 95 per cent success rate.

Dellyman, founded in 2020, has grown into a same-day and last-mile logistics provider, recording 10,000 deliveries in November 2025 and over 300,000 cumulative deliveries to date. Its operational capacity and technology-driven platform were key factors in Temu’s decision, according to both organisations.

Under the new arrangement, Temu customers in Nigeria are expected to benefit from faster and more predictable deliveries. Dellyman’s tools for rider management, route optimisation and customer tracking were used during the pilot and will now support broader nationwide fulfilment.

Dellyman’s Founder and Chief Executive, Dare Ojo-Bello, said the partnership reflects the company’s growth trajectory and the increasing role of local logistics firms in supporting global e-commerce activity. He noted that achieving a 95 per cent success rate during the pilot underscored the startup’s capability to manage high-volume operations.

He added that the collaboration could contribute to improving perceptions of Nigeria’s logistics environment and strengthen confidence in the country’s emerging digital commerce space.

The partnership is expected to improve fulfilment efficiency in major Nigerian cities, minimise delays in last-mile delivery, and enhance user trust in cross-border online marketplaces. It also places Dellyman in a potential position of interest for other foreign retailers considering entry into the Nigerian market.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

