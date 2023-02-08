Stock market halts 6day rally, closes lower by 0.13%

The Nigerian stock market on Tuesday admitted the Bear, halting six straight days of gains as the All Share Index dropped by 0.13% to close at 54,299.76 points from the previous close of 54,367.74 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.12% to close at N29.576 trillion from the previous close of N29.612 trillion, thereby shedding N36 billion.

An aggregate of 200 million units of shares were traded in 4,380 deals, valued at N7.6 billion.

The Market Breadth negative as 22 equities appreciated in their share prices against 26 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Conoil Plc led other gainers with 10% growth, closing at N29.15 from the previous close of N26.50.

MRS, International Energy Insurance and GLAXOSMITH among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.82%, 9.35% and 6.92% respectively.

Percentage Losers

JAPAULGOLD led other price decliners as it shed 9.28% of its share price, closing at N0.29 from the previous close of N0.32.

FCMB and Royal Exchange among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 7.82% and 7.32% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FCMB traded about 28 million units of its shares in 132 deals, valued at N130 million.

GEREGU traded 21 million units of its shares in 76 deals valued at N4 billion.

Sterling Bank traded about 18.8 million units of its shares in 109 deals, valued at N28.9 million.